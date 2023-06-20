Sharjah concludes participation as Guest of Honour of 5-day Seoul International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Sharjah's resounding prominence as the Guest of Honour at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair transformed the event into a grand celebration of Emirati and Arab culture.

With its captivating and all-encompassing programme, the fair became a dynamic platform where Emirati literature, music, art, and crafts harmoniously intermingled, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the mesmerising diversity of present and past Arab culture.

At the heart of the five-day event, the vibrant Sharjah pavilion hosted panel discussions and art exhibitions and showcased Emirati titles translated into Korean. It highlighted Arab contributions in knowledge, poetry, history, architecture, calligraphy, and language while emphasising the UAE's commitment to global cultural connections and supporting access to knowledge sources.

Under the supervision of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) along with 12 esteemed cultural entities, the Sharjah Guest of Honour programme embodied the visionary outlook of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This initiative aimed to translate Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s vision into reality, forging deep and lasting connections with cities and nations worldwide. By drawing strength from cultural symbols and their profound impact, the program unearthed shared human experiences that fostered unity among Emiratis, Arabs, and the diverse array of civilisations and cultures around the globe.

Emirati writers, poets, and intellectuals engaged in lively exchanges of ideas, experiences, and expertise with their Korean counterparts. This marked Sharjah's participation in the international event as a new chapter for the Arab world, fostering renewed cultural connections with South Korea and other East Asian nations.

In addition to the diverse events at the book fair, a Korean-subtitled film, “Khor Fakkan’s Resistance Against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507”, was screened at a local theatre in Korea. The film is based on a book of the same name by Dr. Sheikh Sultan. It chronicles the historical events surrounding the Portuguese invasion of Khor Fakkan city in the 16th century.

300 Emirati Titles Translated Into Korean, 75 Paintings Sold During Book Fair

The Sharjah pavilion witnessed an extraordinary reception for Emirati books translated into Korean, with over 300 copies sold, including the highly sought-after novel "One Room Is Not Enough" by renowned author Sultan Al Amimi, and "Thawat" by Dr.

Zainab Al Yassi, which sold out. Furthermore, 75 paintings crafted through a collaborative effort between Emirati and Korean artists found eager buyers.

Commenting on Sharjah's participation as a Guest of Honour, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations and head of Sharjah's delegation, said, “Sharjah's participation as a Guest of Honour at the international event was a resounding testament to the enduring power of literature and culture.

“Through engaging dialogues with the people of South Korea, Sharjah's presence at the fair highlighted the outcome of its cultural journey, which reflects the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He believes communication is the bedrock for learning, innovation, development, and intellectual and human enrichment. Through communication, Sharjah has transcended the boundaries of time and space. The exchange of knowledge facilitated an immersive exploration of an ancient nation's history, civilisation, and culture. We shared our visions, goals, and aspirations.”

He added, “The immense interest displayed by the Korean audience in the books showcased within the emirate’s pavilion asserted that books connect individuals across vast distances. No technological innovation can replicate or replace the profound voice, soul, and thoughts encapsulated within the pages of a book. Culture remains a permanent facet of our existence that defies any transformative change. Its depth and significance cannot be fully comprehended or conveyed by any form of innovation.”

Immersing in Emirati Heritage.

Sharjah's participation as a Guest of Honour included an impressive line-up of 33 activities, including panel discussions, seminars, workshops, book signing ceremonies, and literary activities led by 11 eminent UAE writers, creators, and academics, strengthening relations between Emirati and Korean cultures.

