Sharjah Conducts Over 35,000 Inspections On Businesses Since Start Of Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Commercial Officers at Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has carried out 35,971 inspections on establishments since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic until September 2020, to ensure they are adhering to precautionary measures.

These campaigns were held periodically to ensure the safety of all establishments and practices across the Emirate of Sharjah. Likely, SEDD intensified its role during the current period with the aim of ensuring that establishments adhere to the instructions, circulars and policies governing the conduct of business within the precautionary and preventive measures.

The Industrial Areas branch recorded the highest rate in the number of visits reaching 16,061 ones. On the other hand, the inspection campaigns reached 12,351 in the Central Region branch, while it reached 4,145 in Khor Fakkan branch. As for the campaigns conducted in Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn branches, they reached 2,400 and 1,014 respectively.

Commenting on the inspections campaigns, Khalfan Al Herathi, Director of the Branches Department at SEDD, stated that the high rates of commitment of economic establishments to the precautionary measures reflects their awareness of the changes that have occurred in the mechanisms of running business in the Emirate.

He also thanked the business owners for their high commitment and their keenness to implement all the decisions issued by authorities.

Al Herathi affirmed that the Department would take all legal measures against all violators that sell counterfeit products.

He also called the public to adhere to all decisions and procedures issued by the competent authorities, to preserve their safety. Likely, he urged the people to communicate with SEDD directly through 80080000 or by visiting SEDD official website at which they can place their suggestions and complaints.

