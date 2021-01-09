Sharjah Consultative Council addresses parliamentary question to Sharjah Human Resources

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) During its eighth session, the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) addressed a parliamentary question to the Department of Human Resources in the Government of Sharjah, stressing the importance of continuing efforts in the process of Emiratisation in various jobs in Sharjah, while approving its recommendations in discussing the policy of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in Sharjah.

The eighth session comes as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term, being held under the Chairmanship of Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SCC, after taking all Covid precautions, safety measures and social distancing.

The session began with a parliamentary question addressed to the Sharjah Government Human Resources Department by Dr. Ismail Kamel Al-Buraimi, a member of the Council, regarding the department's efforts to attract citizens to work in available jobs in the departments and entities of the Sharjah government, in the presence of Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR).

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Sharjah Consultative Council, read the text of the question submitted by Dr. Ismail Kamel Al Buraimi, a member of the Sharjah Advisory Council.

Bin Khadem referred to the continuous efforts of the Department of Human Resources in qualifying and employing citizens and finding suitable jobs, in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to ensure jobs are provided for all citizens.

The Council also discussed its draft recommendations regarding discussing the policy of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in Sharjah, from the Preparation of the Draft Recommendations Committee in the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC). The members of the Council discussed the articles of recommendations, and approved their recommendations regarding the discussion of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in Sharjah.

Concluding the meeting, Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi thanked all attendees for their efforts in promoting the Council’s vision.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan also announced that the next session will take place on Thursday, January 21st , discussing the policy of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).