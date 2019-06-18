UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Consultative Council Addresses Queries On Debt Settlement, Housing, Family Issues

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Consultative Council addresses queries on debt settlement, housing, family issues

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, has said that most requests and questions presented by Sharjah residents during the council’s ninth legislative chapter were on settling debt, housing and family issues.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, following the council’s ninth legislative chapter, which was held upon Emiri Decree No.17 for 2019 on concluding the fourth ordinary session, Al Mulla praised the support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the council over the past four years.

Sheikh Sultan attended four inauguration sessions and delivered four speeches that inspired the council’s work, she added while praising the role of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, in highlighting the importance of cooperation and the council’s successful efforts to achieve its plans and initiatives throughout its ninth legislative chapter.

Al Mulla added that the council’s projects and initiatives were launched after it announced its major strategy, which focusses on key local sectors and its parliamentary, legislative and regulative work, as well as on creating partnerships between government authorities.

Sheikh Sultan’s decree on restructuring the council is in line with the best international practices and enabled its members to present their suggestions, which resulted in appropriate projects and initiatives, she added, noting that for the first time, the council discussed 31 draft laws.

The council has prioritised children, through the work of a family committee that discussed key family issues, with the aim of finding the appropriate solutions and achieving family happiness in Sharjah, she concluded.

