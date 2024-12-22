Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has approved the draft law for the budget of Sharjah government departments and entities for the fiscal year 2025.

This approval took place during the council's sixth session, held at its headquarters in Sharjah, as part of its second regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The session was chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the SCC, and attended by Walid Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Sharjah Finance Department, along with relevant department directors including Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Department Director, and other key financial officials.

Al Sayegh highlighted the strategic importance of presenting the budget to the Consultative Council, emphasising its role in strengthening cooperation between the legislative and executive frameworks in the emirate.

He stressed that this meeting translates their shared vision towards building a strong institutional structure that ensures integration between legislative dimensions and executive tools, contributing to the efficient and effective achievement of development goals.

Al Sayegh also pointed out that the budget comes within the framework of the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at developing the government financial work system in the emirate using the latest technologies in financial management.

He indicated that these directives contribute to enhancing transparency and good governance, and help strengthen the emirate's ability to face current economic challenges.

Al Sayegh concluded by stating that Sharjah's wise leadership has laid out the broad lines for building an innovative and flexible government model, and the Central Finance Department continues to work on implementing this vision according to the highest international standards.

Council members emphasised the need to establish project implementation mechanisms and prioritise spending in alignment with community needs and the aspirations of the wise leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah.