Open Menu

Sharjah Consultative Council Approves Draft Law On Natural Resources Corporate Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate tax

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved a draft law on extractive and non-extractive natural resources corporate tax in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision came during the council's seventh meeting, held at its headquarters in Sharjah, as part of its work for the second regular session of the eleventh legislative term. The meeting was presided over by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, in the presence of officials.

The draft law is the first of its kind in the UAE, aiming to regulate the imposition of tax on companies operating in the extraction and use of natural resources, including both mineral extraction and other related activities. It also represents a significant advancement in the ongoing development of Sharjah's financial system and reflects the emirate's commitment to balancing economic development with environmental sustainability.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Finance Department, explained that the draft law is part of a broader effort to develop the tax system in Sharjah, ensuring effective governance and compliance with regulatory provisions.

Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa, Director-General of the Department of Petroleum and Executive Director of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), emphasised the project's significance in enhancing the Department's operations and overseeing the activities of related companies, which contribute to supporting the economy of Sharjah.

During the session, the council members emphasised the law's importance in supporting the national economy. They highlighted a strong commitment to sustainable development and the conservation of natural resources.

The draft law seeks to establish a comprehensive legislative framework that regulates economic activities related to natural resources. This framework aims to increase public revenues to support development projects within the emirate.

Related Topics

UAE Oil Sharjah Rashid Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

5 minutes ago
 112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

2 hours ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

3 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

3 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

4 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

6 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead globa ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy

14 hours ago
 India to ease work permits for foreigners investin ..

India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries

15 hours ago
 American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met ..

American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..

15 hours ago
 Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East