Sharjah Consultative Council Calls For Providing Facilities To Investors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Consultative Council calls for providing facilities to investors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has called for encouraging investment in the Emirate of Sharjah.

To increase investment, the SCC seeks to provide facilities and information, while directing investors and promoting these facilities through various media outlets with periodic economic reports in all sectors to enhance investor trends for investment and development, pointing out the importance of taking into account the purchasing power between the cities and regions within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council also called for coordination with all authorities in approving licenses, while considering the fees imposed and shortening the time for obtaining the approvals and permits needed to obtain licenses and start operating, thus making it easier for investors.

The council ended its session after 6 hours and witnessed the participation by 33 members asking questions and inquiries, and submitting proposals to the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), which focused on enabling the emirate to achieve ambitious and pioneering breakthroughs in the economy and trade.

This came during the 11th session of the SCC, which it held on Thursday morning as part of its work for the second regular session of the tenth legislative term. The session was chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC, and held in the city of Sharjah after taking all precautions for public safety and social distancing.

The council also discussed the policy of the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, a member of the Sharjah Executive Council, and a number of members.

At the end of the session the Secretary General of the Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, announced that the next session of the Council, which is the 12th session, will be held on Thursday 4th March, 2021, and be devoted to discussing the policy recommendations of the SEDD.

