Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 02:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs, and Public Facilities Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council held a significant meeting yesterday morning at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah City.
This meeting is part of their ongoing work during the second session of their current legislative term.
The meeting was led by Jamila Mohammed Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Chairwoman of the Committee, and included other Committee members.
They discussed several important topics, focusing on how to enhance the role of endowments in supporting development projects, improving municipal services to better fit the community's needs, and upgrading public facilities throughout the emirate.
The committee emphasised the importance of visiting government agencies to check on their progress and develop creative ideas that promote collaboration between different sectors. The Chairwoman also acknowledged the valuable support from the council, which helps the committee achieve its goals.
She mentioned that the Council's Public Utilities Committee is actively working to improve coordination between government institutions. This ensures that they can provide high-quality services that meet the expectations of residents in Sharjah.
The committee is committed to continuing its efforts in this session to achieve more successes that align with the broader vision of development for the emirate.
