Sharjah Consultative Council Committee Prepares To Reply To Sharjah Ruler’s Speech

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Consultative Council committee prepares to reply to Sharjah Ruler’s speech

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Consultative Council committee, SCC, in charge of replying to the speech by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at the opening of the 1st Ordinary Session of the SCC's 10th Legislative Chapter, has approved its response to Dr.

Sheikh Sultan's speech.

This took place during a committee meeting held at the headquarters of the council, chaired by Hanan Rashid Al Jarwan; along with Ali Mahed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council; Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, SCC Secretary-General, and several members of the General Secretariat of the Council.

Those at the meeting discussed the contents of the Sharjah Ruler's speech.

