Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll get through this’ campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, represented by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, today announced the conclusion of the campaign, entitled, "We’ll get through this."

The campaign aimed to highlight the stimulus package approved by the Sharjah Government to support governmental and private entities, business sectors and individuals, and reflects the importance of the sustainability incentives for business and projects, along with the efforts to promote the private sector, in light of the global economic challenges caused by the novel coronavirus.

The three-week campaign witnessed interactions between government and private institutions and community members, who thanked Sharjah and its leadership for working with them to overcome their challenges.

The campaign featured the publication of many films and daily updates on the council's social media accounts that highlighted its messages and goals, which were featured by various tv, radio and press media outlets and on official social media platforms.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC, praised the interactions of governmental, private bodies, institutions and community members since the first day of the campaign, which was able to achieve its goals through a unified determination that does not know the impossible, to continue the process of building and sustainable development, whatever the challenges.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, expressed his pleasure at the interactions witnessed by the campaign, stressing that it reflected the cohesion between all sectors of society, including its institutions, and the support for the country’s leadership.

He also pointed out that the stimulus package approved by the Sharjah Government is a strategy and investment in the emirate’s future, which will help improve short-term economic and developmental performance, and will enable everyone to be ready to face the economic situation after the coronavirus crisis and achieve Sharjah’s overall development.