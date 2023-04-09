Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 9th April, 2023 (WAM) – During its twelfth session held as part of its work for the fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term, to discuss the policy of the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) called for the importance of continuing to develop the work environment in the field of data management to create a comprehensive system for digital transformation.

The SCC also called for conducting social surveys aimed at identifying the conditions and needs of citizens and all other demographic shifts that may affect society.

The questions posed by the members of the Council in the session held at the Council’s headquarters in the city of Sharjah under the chairmanship of Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council, called for emphasising the importance of Tabadul project and the integration between all governmental and semi-governmental departments and the private sector in exchanging databases to work on preparing periodic statistical reports.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, hailed the efforts of the SCC and its cooperation with the department in light of the department's continuation of its work in developing both the statistical system and administrative data in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to updating the descriptive data according to international standards and in line with the directions towards developing the statistical system at the state level in order to enhance and improve development and planning indicators according to internationally recognised best practices to play its role in accordance with the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In their intervention during the session, several members presented many questions and inquiries that are related to the DSCD’s work and to its efforts in issuing social, economic, demographic, environmental indicators and the like, as well as its efforts in implementing the population census and various surveys throughout the year and other related issues, reports and analytics.

The council appreciated the role of the DSCD and its efforts in promoting the exchange of governmental experiences in the field of statistical systems, and supporting various development plans.