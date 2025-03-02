Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security, and Public Utilities Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council held a comprehensive meeting with the Housing Department to discuss its policies, projects, and overall efforts in enhancing the emirate’s housing sector.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in housing projects, upcoming plans, and ways to incorporate sustainability into housing initiatives.

Discussions centred on ensuring a well-integrated residential environment that meets the evolving needs of citizens while upholding high standards of quality and social well-being. The committee also examined the Housing Department’s coordination with relevant authorities to accelerate project completion and improve service efficiency for beneficiaries.

The discussions took place during the committee’s official visit to the Housing Department’s headquarters in Sharjah on Saturday as part of its work within the second session of the eleventh legislative term.

The meeting was presided over by Jamila Mohammed Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Committee, and attended by committee members and Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Housing Department.

The meeting included a review of future strategies aligned with the department’s broader vision and its essential role in implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

These directives aim to ensure Emirati citizens access adequate housing that fosters family security and social stability.

The council members discussed optimising the use of available residential land, streamlining the procedures for housing grants, and introducing measures to accelerate the delivery of ready-to-live homes. Additionally, the discussion underscored the need to further improve housing services to ensure they cater effectively to citizens across the emirate.

Jamila Al Shamsi reiterated the committee’s strong commitment to the housing sector, recognising it as a cornerstone of social stability. She noted that such meetings serve to reinforce the Housing Department’s efforts and foster stronger collaboration between government entities to enhance services that align with citizens’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, Al Muhairi reaffirmed the Housing Department’s dedication to a comprehensive approach that prioritises sustainable housing solutions tailored to citizens’ needs. He highlighted the department’s continuous efforts to refine its policies and improve services aligning with the leadership’s broader vision for sustained development and progress.