Sharjah Consultative Council Explores Academic Partnerships With Murdoch University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, welcomed a high-level delegation from Murdoch University at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah.
The delegation was led by Professor Andrew Deeks, Vice-Chancellor of Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, accompanied by Professor Simon MacKerdy, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement, Mohammed Bamatraf, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Murdoch University Dubai, and Professor Joseph G. Naylor, Associate Dean for Engagement at Murdoch University Dubai.
During the meeting, which took place yesterday morning, discussions focused on enhancing academic cooperation and institutional communication. The aim was to support joint efforts in developing higher education and scientific research, as well as strengthening strategic partnerships in academic fields between the emirate and global institutions.
The two parties also reviewed Murdoch University's key initiatives in educational innovation and academic exchange. They explored potential areas of collaboration with educational institutions in Sharjah to enhance the quality of higher education and develop academic programmes that meet local and global market needs.
Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the university's pioneering role in building bridges of knowledge and scientific research. He emphasised Sharjah's commitment to supporting such partnerships that contribute to sustainable development and reinforce Sharjah's position as a global cultural and educational centre.
This meeting aligns with the recent collaboration between Emirates Scholar Research Center and Murdoch University, as mentioned in the search results, indicating a growing relationship between Murdoch University and educational institutions in the UAE
