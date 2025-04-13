Open Menu

Sharjah Consultative Council Gives Nod To Judicial Authority Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Consultative Council has approved a draft law regulating the judicial authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, during its twelfth session held at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The session took place as part of the Council’s second ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term.

Following approval of the minutes of the eleventh session, the Council proceeded to review the draft law and the accompanying report from the Legal and Legislative Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee.

Attending the session were Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council; Dr Issa Saif bin Hanzhal, Director of the Legal Department; Aisha Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislative Department; and Houria Mohammed Al Khayyal, Director of Government Legal Services.


Dr. Mansour bin Nassar expressed appreciation for the Consultative Council's role in the legislative process. He praised members for their professional approach in reviewing the draft law, which aims to enhance the emirate’s judicial framework.

He emphasised that the law represents a key moment in the development of Sharjah’s judiciary, establishing a robust legal structure while promoting independence, transparency, and efficiency. The draft law sets the framework for establishing a judicial authority in the emirate.

Dr. bin Nassar highlighted that the law reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, emphasising the rule of law and institutional cohesion. He noted that the draft was developed to balance judicial independence with coordination with other government branches.

