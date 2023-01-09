Sharjah Consultative Council issues its statistics for 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Consultative Council in 2022 was keen to be the voice of the citizens in following up on their needs, and set out with its fifty members to fulfill their national role and duty under the dome of the council.

It is the goal of the council and its purpose through its plenary sessions that it holds under the parliamentary dome with the departments and institutions and through the laws it discusses translating the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The council held 17 plenary sessions during which it witnessed in-depth and accurate discussions and meaningful dialogue, during which it discussed 4 general topics that included the policies of the Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Housing Programme, the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, and the Sharjah sports Council.

The statistics revealed by the Sharjah Consultative Council stated that the number of applicants for public issues has reached 67 members, and the number of speech applicants is 20 members.

In the same context, the council committees held 32 meetings, 28 work visits, and 4 meetings and work visits for the council’s office.