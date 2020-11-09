SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, has lauded the unlimited and generous support from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to the business sector and individuals in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This came in the approval of the second stimulus package of Sharjah government incentives by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, to support the government and private entities, business sectors, and individuals, boosting business continuity and development in various fields, with AED512 million.

The SSC stressed the importance of the incentives that continue to support the business community and the private sector in Sharjah, stressing that the wise leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah always stands by them and is keen to overcome all challenges that face them, whatever the circumstances.

In this context, Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, SCC Chairman, said that the directives reflect the vision of His Highness the Sharjah Ruler to promote a stable business environment, stating, "With these incentives, the Emirate of Sharjah continues to lead economically, as it was and it is still the gateway to investment and business, which is always keen to achieve the desired stability and growth, because of its belief in the importance of developing all economic sectors and ensuring their success and sustainability."

For his part, Saif Mohammed Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Economic, Industrial and Financial Affairs Committee of the SCC, indicated that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan came in a timely manner, noting that such directives form a qualitative and vital support for all economic sectors.