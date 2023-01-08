Sharjah Consultative Council Reviews 'Sharjah Districts And Villages' Policy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), in its seventh session, held as part of the fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term at its headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council, discussed the policy of the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD).

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Head of DVAD, and his department assistants, represented the department in the session.

Twenty members presented their inquiries directed to the work of the department and its role in the community and the efforts made by the suburban councils in Sharjah in protecting values, rapprochement, and problem-solving. It also organises cultural seminars on protecting national values, representing an essential title and starting point for suburban councils.

Sheikh Majid confirmed that the department, through the suburban councils' members and cadres, is working on effectively enabling them to carry out their role, follow up on the citizens' conditions, and strengthen the bond among them.

He reviewed the councils' achievements and the department's plans. “What the department and the councils are doing, from organising events to partnering with government departments, serves as a link between the people and the government,” he explained.

Sheikh Majid also discussed the councils' roles, which hold periodic meetings and gather with citizens all the time, generating connections between community members.