Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC electoral stations open Sunday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) Polling centres for the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections will open their doors from Sunday, to receive candidates wishing to enter the elections.

Registrations will run from 20th to 22nd October across the municipalities of Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Mleiha, Al Hamriyah and Al Batayeh. The polling stations will open from 08:00 to 17:00 for the three days.

A large turnout is expected for individuals seeking to represent their constituency in the Sharjah Consultative Council.

Nine seats have been allocated for the city of Sharjah, while three seats have been allocated for each of Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan and Kalba. Dibba Al Hisn and Al Madam are assigned two seats each, while Al Hamriyah, Mleiha and Al Batayeh will have one seat each.

According to the SCC, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, hold no criminal record, and are permanent residents of the constituency they choose to represent.