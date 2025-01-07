Sharjah Consultative Council To Discuss Corporate Tax Draft Law
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 02:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Consultative Council is set to convene its seventh session on Thursday. The session, part of the Council’s activities for the second ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term, will be held at its headquarters in Sharjah under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the Council’s Chairman.
Following the ratification of the minutes from the sixth session, the agenda includes deliberations on a draft law regarding corporate tax for extractive and non-extractive natural resources in the Emirate of Sharjah. The discussion will centre on the report submitted by the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council in relation to the draft law.
The session will be attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Central Finance Department, and Dr. Falah Al Husseini, Tax Affairs Advisor, representing the Central Finance Department of the Sharjah Government. Additionally, Dr. Eisa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Sharjah Government; Hatem Mohamed Al Mousa, Director-General of the Department of Oil and Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC); and Ismail Mohamed Noor, Executive Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at SNOC, will also be present.
