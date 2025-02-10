Open Menu

Sharjah Consultative Council To Discuss Health Authority Policy Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Sharjah Consultative Council will convene its ninth session on Thursday as part of the second regular sitting of the 11th legislative term.

The session will take place at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah, under the chairmanship of Dr.

Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council.

The agenda, following the approval of the minutes from the eighth session, will include a discussion on the policy of the Sharjah Health Authority. The session will be attended by Dr. Abdulaziz bin Butti Al Mehiri, Chairman of the Authority, and Amal Ahmed Al Qatari, Director of the Authority, and their senior staff from various departments.

