UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Consultative Council’s Committee Reviews Services Of SEWA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) The Committee of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) reviewed the various services provided to the public with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).
This came during the committee's visit to SEWA's Shared Services Department at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of the most prominent services provided by the Shared Services Department in cooperation with strategic partners in implementation of the directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The members of the SCC’s committee raised the most important points and inquiries on the various services provided.

The SEWA highlighted its role in working to approve electricity, water and gas plans and to carry out the necessary temporary or permanent connection of electricity, water and gas, in addition to updating and reviewing legislation and regulations in coordination with technicians and stakeholders.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Visit Gas

Recent Stories

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

3 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

4 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.