Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) The Committee of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) reviewed the various services provided to the public with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

This came during the committee's visit to SEWA's Shared Services Department at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of the most prominent services provided by the Shared Services Department in cooperation with strategic partners in implementation of the directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The members of the SCC’s committee raised the most important points and inquiries on the various services provided.

The SEWA highlighted its role in working to approve electricity, water and gas plans and to carry out the necessary temporary or permanent connection of electricity, water and gas, in addition to updating and reviewing legislation and regulations in coordination with technicians and stakeholders.

