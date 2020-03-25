Sharjah Cooperative Society approves 21% dividends for 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The General Assembly of the Sharjah Cooperative Society has approved the distribution of a 10 percent return on capital and a dividend of 11 pct on the shareholders’ purchases for the 2019's operations.

During the annual meeting of the Association, the board of Directors approved the financial report of the fiscal year ended 2019.

The results of the audit work, the balance sheet and profit and loss accounts for the same year were approved as well during the meeting, which was held virtually over ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The General Assembly also endorsed the discharge of the Board members and the auditors from all matters relating to their management of the Sharjah Cooperative Society for 2019.

The Board of Directors has been authorised by the General Assembly to appoint the Auditor for the fiscal year 2020.