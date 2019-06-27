UrduPoint.com
Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, SDGR, received Francisco J. Chacon Hernandez, Costa Rican Ambassador to the UAE, to discuss matters of bilateral interest and explore possible cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting was held at the SDGR HQ in Sharjah and also attended by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, the Department’s Director.

During the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi highlighted Sharjah’s leading achievements and efforts in the cultural field, which led to its recognition as the World Book Capital 2019 by UNESCO. He also highlighted the myriad commercial and investment opportunities in the emirate that can be looked into by its Costa Rican counterparts.

Praising the longstanding relations between Sharjah and Costa Rica, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi emphasised the emirate’s keenness to build on them by forging new partnerships across various sectors.

He said, "The emirate of Sharjah is considered a gateway for international investments in the region due to its numerous free zones, ports and excellent connectivity by land, air and sea. It has become a destination for investors from all over the world, especially because we are just a four-hour flight away for one-third of the world’s population. The emirate also offers numerous incentives to investors, including full tax exemption on corporate profits and allows 100 percent freehold ownership in free zones."

Historically, the Republic of Costa Rica has been keen on building and nurturing bilateral relations that are beneficial to both countries. Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, President of the Republic of Costa Rica, led a high-level government delegation to the UAE and Sharjah in 2017, and in turn received an economic delegation from Sharjah last year.

