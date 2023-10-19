Open Menu

Sharjah CP Appoints Adel Al Naqbi As Director Of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (30) of 2023 regarding the promotion and appointment of a director of the Ruler’s Court in Dibba Al Hisn.

The resolution stipulated that Adel Ahmed Ali Alwan Al Naqbi would be promoted to “Director of a Department” on the Special Jobs System in Sharjah Government and appointed Director of the Ruler’s Court in Dibba Al Hisn.

