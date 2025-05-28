Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed the acceleration of initiatives and steps taken by government departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve significant advancements in digital transformation to enhance the emirate's prominent position in serving humanity.

This statement came during Sharjah Crown Prince’s visit on Wednesday, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD). The purpose of the visit was to assess the department's readiness to lead the digital future of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sharjah Crown Prince praised the efforts made by the working teams and specialists to empower the digital sector within the Sharjah Government. During his visit, Sharjah Crown Prince approved the Sharjah Digital Integration Programme and its executive plan, which constitutes the foundation for building an interconnected digital system that enhances governmental efficiency and enriches the customer experience.

The programme includes a set of success factors that reflect reality and create the desired impact, primarily centered around the digital transformation strategy for the Emirate of Sharjah.

This strategy is encapsulated in the vision of "Human-Centric Digital Creativity." It comprises over 50 digital initiatives that represent a qualitative leap in the emirate's digital future, as well as a digital cooperation charter, which is fundamental for integration between government entities and the SDD.

The programme was prepared following a participatory and integrated development methodology, in collaboration with more than 250 representatives from government entities, the public, and the private sector. It aims to redefine digital work away from traditional models, targeting practical outcomes and clear roles, in harmony with the state's directions while placing the uniqueness of the Emirate of Sharjah at the heart of its vision.

During his visit, the Crown Prince of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Asmaa Rashid bin Tali'a, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council; Engineer Lamya Obaid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, SDD Director; and Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.