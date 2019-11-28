UrduPoint.com
Sharjah CP Attends Graduation Of 61 Master Of Police Students At SPSA

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Board of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, SPSA, has attended the graduation ceremony of the second batch of 61 Master of Police Students in Police Sciences and Criminal Research on Thursday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the board of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, SPSA, has attended the graduation ceremony of the second batch of 61 Master of Police Students in Police Sciences and Criminal Research on Thursday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the academy theatre.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Holy Quran, a documentary film about the Master's Programme in Police Sciences, its various specialisations, objectives, and courses was screened.

During his speech on the occasion, Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the SPSA, thanked the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for his great care and attention to making it a place among scientific police institutions.

He also highlighted the support of the Ruler of Sharjah who promotes science, knowledge and culture to achieve overall development.

Faisal Juma Al Hosani delivered a speech on behalf of his fellow graduates, where he expressed their happiness to reach this scientific achievement in a distinguished academic field and thanked H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support to the students.

The Sharjah Crown Prince presented the certificates to the graduates and congratulated them and wished them a prosperous future in serving their homeland, before posing for photographs with them and the staff of the academy.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Deputy Chairman of the Academy, members of the Academy Council and senior police leaders in the emirate attended the ceremony.

