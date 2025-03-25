Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Academy Board, chaired a meeting of the board on Monday evening. The meeting took place at the academy's headquarters in the University City.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the board members and emphasised the importance of continuing to develop the academy. He stressed the need to elevate the training programmes to prepare police personnel according to the highest standards, which would contribute to achieving the academy’s goals and future vision. He also commended the dedication of the board members and the academy’s staff for their ongoing efforts to improve and implement initiatives that strengthen the academy's position as a leading institution in the field of policing.

During the meeting, the board discussed a number of critical issues aimed at enhancing academic performance and improving the quality of education and training at the academy. The topics included ways to refine training programmes and academic offerings to better serve police personnel and the community.

The board reviewed various training programmes being conducted in collaboration with local and international specialised institutions. These programmes aim to enhance knowledge exchange and develop the skills of police personnel, further improving the training system.



Another important point of discussion was the development of student registration processes for bachelor’s and postgraduate programmes. The board considered ways to streamline the admission procedures and align them with technological advancements in the field.

The board was also briefed on the progress of emergency medicine courses and the academy’s certification as a regional centre for such programmes. This accreditation is part of an initiative to enhance the readiness of police personnel in dealing with emergency situations based on international best practices.

The meeting also addressed proposals and plans aimed at supporting and qualifying national talents to play a key role in strengthening the police education system. Additionally, the board discussed ongoing developments and future plans for improving the quality of education and training within the academy.

The meeting was attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice Chairman of the Board, along with other board members: Brigadier General Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Brigadier General Ghanem Khamees Al Hooli, Salem Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Sultan Ali bin Batti Al Mehairi, Sultan Mohammed Obaid Al Hajri, Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamees Al Othmani, Director General of the Academy, and Colonel Mohammed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Secretary of the Board.

