Sharjah CP Chairs Police Science Academy Council Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Science Academy Council, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council.

Held at the academy's headquarters, the Council approved the acceptance of a new batch of officer students in the Bachelor's Programme in Police Sciences, and reviewed the criteria for registration of new students, in line with the aspirations of the academy and its policy aimed at strengthening its position and enabling it to develop a unique model for security and police education.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed hailed the academy's achievements and relentless endeavour to develop its curriculum and keep abreast of the latest developments in police education.

Sheikh Sultan reviewed the academy’s measures in evaluating educational and training programmes, employing metaverse and virtual reality technologies, creating new courses in cybersecurity and foresight, and implementing specialised courses in intervention and combating terrorism with the French police.

A discussion was held during the meeting in regard to the efforts of the editorial board of the Journal of Police and Legal Sciences, its endeavor to obtain a global classification, and its inclusion in global electronic platforms, which would provide accurate data on authorship, publishing, and the extent to which specialists and researchers utilize its contents regionally and globally.

