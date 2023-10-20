Open Menu

Sharjah CP Chairs PSA’s Council Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) SHARJAH, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Police Science Academy Council, chaired the council meeting held at the Academy's headquarters in the University City in Sharjah, Thursday morning.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Crown Prince stressed the importance of learning about advanced educational experiences and practices on the UAE and the global scale and keeping pace with new developments in the educational system at the academy, to ensure qualified outputs with a high degree of efficiency.
The Council approved the academy's new regulations and procedures to achieve its vision and strategic goals in the field of police sciences.


It also set the graduation date, this coming November, for the first batch of Ph.D.

students in crime investigation and police administration, and the fifth batch of master's students in crime investigation and police administration, and quality control and excellence in security.
It approved the academy's proposal for a PhD in quality control and excellence in security, after receiving the Commission for Academic Accreditation approval at the Ministry of education.
The Council also approved promoting several officers carrying P.hD.

who are academic staff members.
The Council reviewed the conditions of the 25th batch who joined the academy’s classes in 2022, their achievements, and their educational levels.

Police Education UAE Sharjah

