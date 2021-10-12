UrduPoint.com

Sharjah CP Chairs SEC Meeting, Directs To Develop Sharjah's Public Parking Services

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop Sharjah&#039;s public parking services

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC at the Ruler's Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The council discussed the report of the Municipal Affairs, Agriculture, and Livestock Department on public parking spaces in the Emirate of Sharjah. The report included the number of parking available in the cities and regions of the emirate, the percentage of demand for them, and the mechanism for organising it.

The report also included the experience of parking fees subject to fees in Sharjah and its results in regulating the use of parking spaces and providing an appropriate environment for the practice of social, economic and tourism life.

The Council directed the development of services to benefit from public parking in the Emirate of Sharjah, according to easy and quick procedures that suit all social groups and segments.

The Council approved the strategic memorandum of understanding to be concluded between the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company. The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation and integration in the areas of joint work between the two parties, which will be reflected in future projects in Sharjah.

Related Topics

Agriculture Company Sharjah All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

48 seconds ago
 Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

16 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With ..

Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

13 minutes ago
 Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-indust ..

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialize France

13 minutes ago
 Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad ..

Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.