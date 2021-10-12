SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC at the Ruler's Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The council discussed the report of the Municipal Affairs, Agriculture, and Livestock Department on public parking spaces in the Emirate of Sharjah. The report included the number of parking available in the cities and regions of the emirate, the percentage of demand for them, and the mechanism for organising it.

The report also included the experience of parking fees subject to fees in Sharjah and its results in regulating the use of parking spaces and providing an appropriate environment for the practice of social, economic and tourism life.

The Council directed the development of services to benefit from public parking in the Emirate of Sharjah, according to easy and quick procedures that suit all social groups and segments.

The Council approved the strategic memorandum of understanding to be concluded between the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company. The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation and integration in the areas of joint work between the two parties, which will be reflected in future projects in Sharjah.