UrduPoint.com

Sharjah CP Chairs SEC's Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The attendees congratulated Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed for the newly issued decision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to appoint him as the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held at the Ruler's Office, discussed several topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the emirate.

The council also praised the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed in all the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to him in various sectors, lauding his keenness to serve the community, wishing him the best in fulfilling his new duties.

During its meeting, the council discussed several important governmental issues concerning various vital sectors and took decisions that will contribute to raising the level of services, regulating government work mechanisms and the continuation of development projects in all cities and regions of the emirate.

The council discussed the visual presentation submitted by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on the maintenance systems for the road network in the emirate. The report included the latest systems and technologies used in different developed countries, which have proven their quality and efficiency in the infrastructure system. These modern technologies contribute to various environmental benefits, including the creation of safer roads, improving the level of safety, ensuring the construction of the projects on time, improving the performance of the road network and increasing their life expectancy.

Concluding the meeting, the council directed that work on implementing the road projects and other ones are done making use of modern technologies, contributing to preserving the environment and improving the quality of the road network.

Related Topics

Sharjah Road Salem All Government Best

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Di ..

Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Director of World Government Sum ..

16 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asyl ..

Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asylum Seekers - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Exp ..

Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Expert

4 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

4 minutes ago
 Syrian President Approves Composition of New Gover ..

Syrian President Approves Composition of New Government - Press Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.