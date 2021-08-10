SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The attendees congratulated Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed for the newly issued decision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to appoint him as the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held at the Ruler's Office, discussed several topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the emirate.

The council also praised the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed in all the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to him in various sectors, lauding his keenness to serve the community, wishing him the best in fulfilling his new duties.

During its meeting, the council discussed several important governmental issues concerning various vital sectors and took decisions that will contribute to raising the level of services, regulating government work mechanisms and the continuation of development projects in all cities and regions of the emirate.

The council discussed the visual presentation submitted by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on the maintenance systems for the road network in the emirate. The report included the latest systems and technologies used in different developed countries, which have proven their quality and efficiency in the infrastructure system. These modern technologies contribute to various environmental benefits, including the creation of safer roads, improving the level of safety, ensuring the construction of the projects on time, improving the performance of the road network and increasing their life expectancy.

Concluding the meeting, the council directed that work on implementing the road projects and other ones are done making use of modern technologies, contributing to preserving the environment and improving the quality of the road network.