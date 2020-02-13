Sharjah CP honours winners of Innovation Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the Sharjah Innovation Award highlights the importance of innovation and encourages innovators who contribute to bringing about a quantum leap in various sectors and improving the lives of individuals.

This came during Sheikh Sultan's attendance on Thursday at a ceremony held at the Sharjah Book Authority’s headquarters to honour the winners of the Sharjah Innovation Award in its first edition, which coincides with the launch of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that Sharjah has seen many achievements on various levels that have qualified it to obtain many deserving titles, including the inclusion of the Emirate in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

He noted that innovation is an essential element in the overall development process adopted by the government of the UAE to achieve further progress in all fields in the public and private sectors.

Thereafter, the Sharjah Crown Prince, accompanied by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Head of the UAE Innovation Month Committee in Sharjah, and Asma Rashid Bin Taliah, Deputy Head of the committee, honoured the winners.

The Sharjah Innovation Award aims to support innovators and continuously motivate them to offer creative solutions in all fields, establish competitive capabilities to enhance sustainability, and adopt the concept of innovation as an effective and lifelong culture in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Innovation Award has prizes amounting to AED100,000 distributed to three winners, and targets several categories of students from higher educational institutions, governmental, semi-governmental and private entities.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed also honoured the three best government agencies participating in the UAE Innovation Week in Sharjah, namely the University of Sharjah, the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, and the Sharjah Police. He also honoured the patrons and sponsors.

At the end of the ceremony, he inspected the activities of the agencies participating in the UAE Innovation Week, and acquainted himself with the most prominent participants from the public, private and academic sectors.

Before leaving the venue, the participants explained to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed their latest innovations displayed at their respective pavilions and the extent of their use in government work areas.