Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday morning, inspected the House of Wisdom, the new cultural project in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Sheikh Sultan toured the House of Wisdom, reviewing the various facilities of the project, including halls, lobbies, exhibitions and various spaces, and the library, which includes about 305,000 printed and electronic books in various disciplines, languages and cultures, in addition to the halls designated for study, meetings, discussion sessions and others.

During his tour, Sheikh Sultan was briefed about the various facilities, that are provided to family members of different categories, learning about the different features and advantages that are available there.

Sheikh Sultan concluded his tour by visiting the outdoor space around the project, which includes various gardens containing 12 different types of trees, with the memorial documenting Sharjah’s title as the World Book Capital 2019.

As one of the unique cultural projects in the emirate, the House of Wisdom is located on an area of 12,000 square metres and provides an integrated educational, entertainment and cultural space for all segments of society.

It includes halls and multi-purpose spaces that host art exhibitions, theatre performances, seminars, lectures and other events, with 15 halls, a lobby and a square distributed over two floors.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Sheikhs and heads of government departments, members of the Executive Council of the emirate.