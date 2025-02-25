Sharjah CP Reviews Expansion Project Updates At Sharjah International Airport
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, reviewed on Tuesday morning, at the Ruler’s Office, the latest developments of the expansion project and future plans for Sharjah International Airport.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan received a detailed briefing on the airport’s passenger terminal expansion project, which is designed to enhance capacity to accommodate 20 million passengers annually.
The recent update showcased a number of completed projects that were carried out on schedule. These include the project and public services building, the new aircraft parking stands, the design of the road network, and the vehicle parking areas.
In a recent visual presentation, the Crown Prince received an update on various ongoing construction projects, including details on supply phases, packages currently in the design stage, and those projects that are under tendering. The review highlighted significant ongoing projects, related packages, and prospective development strategies for the facilities at Sharjah International Airport, accompanied by a timeline for forthcoming initiatives.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan reviewed plans for building an additional runway, designing a new passenger terminal, and developing a road network to link the new terminal with existing airport facilities.
These projects are integral to the ambitious strategy aimed at increasing the airport’s capacity.
The expansion of the passenger terminal stands out as the most significant part in an extensive range of development initiatives, with an overall investment totalling AED2.4 billion. Completion of the entire expansion is anticipated by the close of 2027.
The Sharjah Airport Authority has launched a series of projects designed to improve logistics operations. Efforts are underway to enhance infrastructure, buildings, and systems to align with environmental sustainability standards. Key initiatives focus on reducing carbon emissions while also enhancing service quality and operational efficiency. The Authority's strategy is to improve the airport's status, targeting a position among the top five regional airports renowned for travel experience and customer service.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Ali Salem Al Madfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; along with several project engineers.
