Sharjah CP unveils AED 100,000 'Innovation Award'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, launched the AED100,000 Sharjah Innovation Award on Tuesday, aimed at encouraging the spirit of innovation and scientific enterprise in the emirate.

He called for strategically moving the concept of innovation from a performance-based narrative confined to the industry, technology and electronic services to a broader lifestyle approach that is embraced by everyone in the scientific, societal, environmental and commercial spheres.

The award seeks to achieve these formidable goals and inspire and reward groundbreaking initiatives launched by individuals and organisations, thus establishing a creative community capable of keeping pace with the rest of the world.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah lauded the constant support and encouragement provided by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the scientific innovation and groundbreaking initiatives in the emirate.

He pointed out that under the leadership of Dr.

Sheikh Sultan, the emirate has been sparing no effort to encourage the spirit of innovation in all spheres of public life with special attention being paid to developing expertise and building external research partnerships.

The Sharjah Innovation Award will be given away by the Sharjah Executive Council and managed by the Higher Committee supervising the activities of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah. The total value of the award is AED100,000, which will be divided among the top three winners and offered in several categories, including students from higher education, government, semi-government and private institutions.

All contestants can join the competition individually and collectively, focusing on viable innovative projects that can contribute to the betterment of the emirate.

All eligible applications need to pass the jury review and the committee will decide the shortlisted participants, who will be informed by 23rd January, 2020. The top three winners will be declared in February during the UAE Innovation Month-2020. The closing date for submissions is 15th December, 2019.