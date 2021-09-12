UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Crown Prince Appoints Director Of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued council resolution No.29 of 2021 appointing Rashid Abdullah Al Obed as the director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The decision stipulates that Al Obed will be promoted to the rank of Department Director on the system of special jobs in the Government of Sharjah.

The decision is effective from the date of issuance, and other competent authorities shall implement its provision, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

