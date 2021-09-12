Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued Council Resolution appointing Alia Mohamed Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi as the Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Resolution No. 30 of 2021 stipulated that Al Suwaidi will be promoted to the rank of Director of a Department on the system of private jobs in the Government of Sharjah.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.