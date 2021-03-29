Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony of Police Sciences Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and Chairman of the Police academy Council, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday evening, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 21st batch of student officers at Sharjah Police Sciences Academy.

The ceremony, which took place at the Academy’s headquarters in the University City of Sharjah, was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler's Office, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, members of the Academy Council, and a number of senior officers and officials Military attachés in embassies of friendly countries in the country, and parents of graduates.

The celebration activities began with playing the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, reading Quran, after which the Dean, Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Academy, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the sponsor of the ceremony, thanking him for honouring and sponsoring the graduation ceremony.

Then the students of the Academy presented a military presentation summarizing the skills and arts they had learned that translate the great efforts made by the trainers and those responsible for preparing this batch, and at the end of the ceremony the flag was delivered from the 21st to the 22nd batch.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honoured the first batch in a number of scientific and practical disciplines, wishing them success, calling them to continue succeed.

After that, Sharjah CP, received a memorial shield presented by the Academy in appreciation of his support and honour.

The graduates took an oath, swear by the Almighty God, to be loyal soldiers of the UAE and its president and to respect its constitution and laws.

At the end of the graduation ceremony, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, kindly took pictures with the graduating officers of the twenty-first batch.