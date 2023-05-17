Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Wednesday, an honouring ceremony of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services SCHS's sponsors and partners for the academic year 2022-2023, in Al Barajil Hall of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates in sign language, after that attendees watched a film dealing with the establishment and objectives of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and the specialised services it provides for students with disabilities.

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, delivered a speech indicating that the SCHS’s success comes aligns with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the wise leadership of Sheikha Jameela bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, to combine the values of social responsibility.

Al Yafei thanked the Crown Prince of Sharjah for the support and appreciated his attendance to honour the supporters, pointing to the adoption of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services since its inception in 1979, the principle of social responsibility and sustainability as a concept and value of its message.

Sheikha Jameela dealt with a statistic that included 2019 students who received services from SCHS during the current academic year, and the number of specialists and workers in it reached 715 employees, 67 of whom are persons with disabilities, and they constitute 9.37 percent of the total workers in SCHS, pointing out that SCHS was able to integrate 600 of its students with disabilities into schools alongside their siblings without disabilities, and from 2007 to 2022, 83 high school students graduated from Al-Amal School for the Deaf, 12 of whom graduated from the university between 2006 and 2023.

The SCHS therapeutic centre provided evaluation services during the current year to 610 students, as well as rehabilitation sessions for 249 students.

Mona Abdel-Karim Al Yafei addressed SCHS’s strategic plan for the next ten years, which reflects its future ambition in the field of spreading knowledge and exchanging experiences about disability.

Al Yafei indicated that SCHS is about to move to its new buildings in the Budaiya suburb with a larger capacity to cover the large demand for its services .

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei appreciated all partners, sponsors and supporters of SCHS and the families of the students for their fruitful partnership, which had the greatest impact on the development of services provided to its affiliates.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah, honored the individuals, institutions, supporters, sponsors, volunteers, strategic partners of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and media professionals from government agencies and the private sector.

At the end of the honoring ceremony, he also kindly received a souvenir, which is a painting by the artist Musab Abdul Rahim, who is affiliated with the Art for All Center "Falaj" of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and a number of heads and general directors of departments and institutions in the Sharjah government.

