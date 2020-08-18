Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, the attendees reviewed the results of professional development for the employees of the government agencies. They discussed a number of issues related to the developments of the government work and ways to develop the work system in line with the comprehensive development that the Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing in various fields.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate on the results of professional development for employees of government agencies in the Emirate. Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, explained that the training programmes did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, stressing the implementation of several remote trainings using the latest programmes and technical means.

The report has highlighted the significance of the 144 development programmes from the beginning of the year until August, that benefit 4,600 male and female affiliates, focusing on programme design and evaluation trainings, and distributing the programmes to various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council’s members also reviewed the report about the work of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, underscoring the most prominent challenges during the pandemic.

Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, pointed out that the Department was able to follow up all its works remotely, using digital and technological means, in line with the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow up of the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi has praised the government incentives launched by the emirate to revive the economic situation, emphasising the great impact of the incentives on motivating investors and the promoting the continuity economic activities. He added that the Department conducted 26,000 inspection tours to various commercial and industrial establishments to assess the challenges and control violators.

The report also dealt with a number of technical and legal indicators that contribute to studying and evaluating business continuity during crises, in addition to a number of development recommendations.

The Council commended the efforts of the Sharjah Economic Development Department to contain the spread of the coronavirus, underscoring their distinguished role in promoting the economic sector in cooperation with various government agencies and partners.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of Emiri decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.