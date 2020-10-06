Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

The Council approved the legislative authorisation memorandum submitted by Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, regarding the amendment of Executive Council Resolution No. 09 of 2009 on the regulation of participation in evening services at the physiotherapy center in the nursing home.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to the developments in government work and ways to develop the work system in line with the comprehensive development that the Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing in various fields.

During the meeting, the Council also reviewed the report submitted by Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, on economic indicators for empowering women.

The report dealt with the indicative criteria and indicators for the total number of licenses for women, which have witnessed remarkable growth in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, including a variety of commercial, professional and industrial licenses for women, as well as accreditation licenses and electronic trading licenses.

The report also included a number of various initiatives and services provided by the Department to empower women.

The report also discussed the results of the study measuring the standard of living of businesswomen with the domestic license owners "Etimad", including measuring the economic and social benefits and the impact of the work environment. The report concluded with a number of recommendations that the Council directed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Concluding the meeting, the council approved the cancellation of charges for booking taxis by calling or the smart application service of the Roads and Transport Authority in the Eastern and Central Region.