Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by Sharjah Digital Office, regarding the latest updates of digital projects in the government of Sharjah, including the development of digital networks infrastructure, services indicators, and digital transformation in the local departments and entities.

The meeting reviewed the report of the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, regarding the achieved projects during the pandemic, including maintenance works and inaugurating the East Expansion project, expanding the airport’s capacity and improving the travel experience, in preparation for the gradual return of air traffic.

The Council also approved the recommendations of SAA regarding the development and enhancement of the services provided to travellers and visitors, which would promote Sharjah International Airport regionally and internationally.

The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Sharjah Economic Development Department and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, aiming to promote economic work environment in the emirate with regards to regulating online trading through websites and social media platforms.

The Council also approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Sharjah municipality and American Concrete institute, aiming to enhance mutual cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two entities.

As part of its work, the Council was briefed on the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s 2nd meeting of the second ordinary session of the 10th legislative chapter, which will be held on 15th October.