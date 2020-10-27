Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday, chaired the meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

The attendees reviewed the results of the government incentives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the emirate's various affairs. The Council also issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The attendees discussed the results of the government incentives provided by the Sharjah government during the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects on various sectors and individuals, in addition to providing a number of additional incentives, in line with the Council’s keenness to support various sectors, promote the economic situation and advance the economy in light of the pandemic crisis.

The Council directed to work to provide more incentives that support all sectors and to ensure business continuity and speedy recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

During the meeting, the Council approved the memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, pertaining to organising the contractual procedures in government projects in accordance with the best requirements and the engineering and legal references in the field of construction, in line with the continuous changes and developments in this field.

The Council also approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be concluded between the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the UAE Youth Hostel Association and the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, aiming to enhance joint cooperation between the three parties and promote the tourism services and providing a distinctive experience in youth hostels in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Concluding the meeting, the attendees also reviewed the agenda of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd ordinary session of the 10th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held tomorrow, in which the policy of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah will be discussed.