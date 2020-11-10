UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council reviewed the analytical study presented by the Sharjah Health Authority on the health insurance system for employees and retirees of the Sharjah government for the 3rd quarter of 2020. The report included statistics of the number of insured persons, which reached to 94,789 beneficiaries of employees, retirees and their families.

The report dealt with tables of insurance categories, the most prominent health benefits and the rates of their use. It also dealt with a number of indicators for analysing results by months of the year in order to evaluate the performance of the system and develop the level of health services for the beneficiaries.

The Council praised the efforts of the Sharjah Health Authority in following up the work of the health insurance system, directing to increase and improve the health benefits, as well as developing services.

The attendees reviewed the report on the progress of the work of the Committee for Land Allocation in Sharjah submitted by the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey.

The report dealt with the most prominent efforts of the Committee since its formation to organise the mechanisms of land allocation. The report included the committee’s work in reviewing and updating the executive regulations of the committee’s work system, promoting the effective communication with the municipal councils, developing the electronic and digital system for holding meetings and following up on submitted requests.

During the meeting, the Council’s members have lauded the role of the Land Allocation Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, praising its efforts in developing its work system and coordinating with the competent authorities.

The Council approved the legislative authorisation memorandum submitted by the Sharjah education Council regarding the amendment of Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2017 regarding the establishment and organisation of parenting councils for male and female students in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council also approved the legislative authorisation memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Sports Council regarding the amendment of a number of Emiri decrees regarding the organisation of sports clubs in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the development of the systems that contribute to keep abreast of the latest development in the sports sector.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the agenda of the fourth meeting of the 2nd ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

