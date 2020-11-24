Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the Council approves penalties for violating the precautionary measures at work.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various issues that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council extended its congratulations to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the appointment of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi as the President of the International Publishers Association, IPA, contributing in highlighting the achievement of Emirati and Arab women and affirming the great efforts and remarkable role of Sheikha Bodour in developing the publishing industry.

The Council issued Resolution No.35 of 2020 about violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, and the decision included a number of administrative penalties for violating the precautionary measures in the workplace.

The Council also issued Resolution No.36 of 2020 regarding the organisation of preventive training activity in the Emirate of Sharjah, directing the Prevention and Safety Authority to supervise training institutes in the emirate, evaluate their performance and ensure the quality of training services in this field.

The decision also included the requirements for a permit to practice preventive training activity, obligations, violations, and administrative and judicial and disciplinary sanctions for the Authority’s inspectors.

The Council approved the legislative authorisation memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, regarding the list of violations for the toll gates, in order to keep pace with modern illegal behaviours and to regulate the passage of trucks through the gates.

The Council reviewed the presentation made by the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, on tourism activities in the Central Region, with the aim of organising the high turnout in desert areas, contributing in enhancing the security and safety measures.

The presentation included a study of the current situation of the region and its most important features that make it a tourist destination, reviewing the best practices in the sector. The presentation also concluded with a number of recommendations that the Council directed the coordination with the concerned authorities in this regard.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the 5th meeting of the 2nd ordinary session of the 10th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on 26th November, 2020.