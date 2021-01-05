Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired the Council's meeting at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The Council discussed a number of important government issues and ways to develop the work system in local authorities, institutions and departments, to achieve comprehensive development for the Emirate.

The Council congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and all citizens and residents of the emirate on the inauguration of the Mahani Field, which will represent one of the pillars of energy and gas supply for the Emirate of Sharjah.

As part of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a decent life for the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah and providing safety and family stability, the Executive Council approved the first 1st batch of land grants for 2021, totalling 1,110 plots among beneficiaries in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the report of the Department of Economic Development (DED) on the economic indicators of the Sharjah Foundation to support entrepreneurial projects, (Rowad). The report dealt with the Foundation’s efforts to support entrepreneurs and provide an appropriate environment that stimulates creativity and excellence.

The Council discussed the memorandum submitted by the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs on the development of the urban appearance in various cities and regions of Sharjah, especially those related to abandoned and ramshackle buildings.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the 8th meeting of the 2nd ordinary session of the 10th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, January 7th, 2021, discussing the policy of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The Council also discussed a number of issues related to the public affairs of the emirate, taking appropriate decisions regarding them.