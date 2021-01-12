UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:45 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda approving several decision in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council approved a report submitted by Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources regarding the administrative procedures in the departments, authorities and bodies of the government of Sharjah.

SEC also approved the services fees of Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (SEPAA).

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority’s response to the Sharjah Consultative Council’s recommendations on the authority’s policies, which includes the authority’s efforts in developing the tourism sector and placing the Emirate of Sharjah on the global tourism map.

SEC approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be concluded between the Sharjah Police General Command and the UAE Sports for All Federation, aims to promote joint work and exchange experiences in the field of sports, support and encourage sports, youth and community activities.

During the session, a number of issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the council took appropriate decisions regarding them.

