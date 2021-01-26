Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda approving several decisions in line with the developments in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council issued decision No. 03 of 2021 regarding the regulation of the participation in evening services in the physiotherapy centres in Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).

The council approved the recommendations submitted by the Department of Town Planning and Survey to serve and develop this vital and important sector.

Additionally, the council members affirmed the importance of activating the latest technology in organising meetings in local departments and authorities in light with the reality imposed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also reviewed several topics regarding Sharjah’s general issues aiming at developing and supporting the development in the Emirate.

The decision allowed the beneficiaries to enjoy the provided services in the physiotherapy centres for a small fees. The centres provide evening services for the subscribers after the official working hours including physiotherapy services.

The council approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Sharjah education Council and Educational Centre for the Arabic Language of the Gulf States aiming at exchanging experiences and strengthening strategic partnerships in academic, scientific and research fields.

The council greeted Sharjah International Airport for obtaining Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate issued by the Airports Council International (ACI) as the first airport in the UAE and the seventh in the middle East.

The council reviewed a report submitted by DTPS regarding the use of agricultural lands in the Emirate of Sharjah, highlighting the department’s keenness to follow up local studies and statistics related to the agricultural sector with taking into account the challenges facing this sector.