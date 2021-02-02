Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Deputy Chairman.

The SEC discussed various important government issues and ways to develop the work system in local authorities, institutions and departments in Sharjah.

The Council issued Decision No. 5 of 2021 concerning the violations of the conservation of biological diversity in the nature reserves in the emirate.

The Council approved the mandate to reduce the fees of the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA), as part of its keenness to support business continuity at Sharjah International Airport and to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies and institutions operating there.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the activities of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources for 2020, which included details of the committee's meetings during the past three years, the decisions and circulars issued by the committee, legal cases, grievances and complaints, and studies and research that the committee studied.

Decision No. 5 addressed violations of the conservation of biological diversity in nature reserves in the emirate, and the decision aims to protect the biological diversity and wildlife; and marine life in the nature reserves, and prohibit any actions or activities that harm them, through administrative fines.

The Council reviewed the report of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock, which includes the department's efforts to preserve the sustainability of beaches and its implementation of prevention and safety measures for beachgoers, by adopting the best international practices. The report indicated that the department sought to adopt a Blue Flag programme for beaches that are developed based on the concept of sustainability.

The Council praised the keenness of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock to apply the best international practices in preserving marine beaches, appreciating the efforts of Al Hamriyah Environmental District Municipality and its tireless endeavour to improve the quality of services provided.

It reviewed the agenda of the 10th session of the 2nd ordinary session of the 10th legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, 4th February, 2021. It includes the council’s recommendations on the policy of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority.

During the session, several issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the Council took the appropriate decisions.