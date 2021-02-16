Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

Also present was H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The attendees discussed the proposals submitted by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (RERD) on developing the services provided in the department.

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council discussed the proposals submitted by RERD on developing the services provided in the department as part of its relentless endeavours to provide an appropriate and incubating environment for real estate investment in the emirate.

The Council reviewed the memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Police General Command regarding the development of police work and the improvement of the security services provided.

It also reviewed the agenda of the 11th meeting of the 2nd ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on 18th February, in which it will discuss the policy of the Sharjah Economic Development Department.

The Council’s members were briefed on the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council on discussing the policy of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and the recommendations of the Council regarding the policy of the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority (SRTA), to promote government work in local departments and institutions and achieve the comprehensive development adopted by the emirate.

During the session, several issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the Council took appropriate decisions on them.